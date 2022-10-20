U.K. Conservative lawmaker submits letter of no confidence in PM Liz Truss

Reuters October 20, 2022 17:42 IST

Jill Mortimer, a member of parliament for Hartlepool, has submitted a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Liz Truss

Another lawmaker in Britain's ruling Conservative Party has submitted a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Liz Truss. Jill Mortimer, a member of parliament for Hartlepool, said in a post on Facebook: "the deteriorating situation throughout the day left me with no choice but to submit a Letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister to Sir Graham Brady." The committee sets the rules for selecting and changing the party's leader.



