U.K. commemorates 75th anniversary of World War II end

16 August 2020 08:39 IST

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined other world leaders in recording a video message to thank veterans of the Second World War

Britain’s Prince Charles on Saturday led the U.K.’s commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Victory over Japan (VJ) Day — the day World War II ended with Japan’s surrender in 1945.

The 71-year-old heir to the British throne, joined by wife Camilla — Duchess of Cornwall, led a two-minute U.K.-wide silence from the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire in the West Midlands region of England as part of a service of remembrance.

It is estimated that there were 71,000 British and Commonwealth, including Indian, casualties of the war against Japan, including more than 12,000 prisoners of war who died in Japanese captivity.

The fighting in Europe had ended in May 1945, but many British forces were still fighting against Japan in east Asia.

Britain's Prince Charles lays a wreath at the VJ Day National Remembrance event, held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Britain August 15, 2020. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The fighting in the Asia-Pacific took place from Hawaii to North East India with Britain and the Commonwealth’s principle fighting force, the Fourteenth Army, in charge — described as one of the most diverse in history with more than 40 languages spoken.

The Battle of Kohima is one of the forgotten battles of the Second World War but it was in Kohima 5,000-feet in the Nagaland Hills in North East India, where the famous Battle of the Tennis Court was fought, which stopped the Japanese advance into India, said Shrabani Basu, U.K.-based historian and author of ‘For King and Another Country’ and ‘Spy Princess’

In April 1944, the Japanese troops advanced and went right up to the bungalow of the Deputy Commissioner. For the next three weeks, a pitched battle was fought by British and Indian troops in the grounds and the tennis court of this bungalow. They ran out of food and water but they continued and they managed to stop the Japanese advance in hand to hand combat, she recalled.

The U.K. has been holding virtual tribute events for the tens of thousands of service personnel from across the U.K. and the Commonwealth who fought and died in the war against Japan, including all those who were held as prisoners of war by the Japanese.

During Saturday’s commemorations, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined other world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, in recording a video message to thank veterans of the Second World War.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is given a piece of lucky heather by guest Patricia Thomas at the VJ Day National Remembrance event, held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Britain August 15, 2020. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

“On this 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, we pay tribute to the heroes deployed thousands of miles away in the mountains, islands and rainforests of Asia,” said Johnson.

“Unable to celebrate the victory in Europe, and among the last to return home, today we recognise the bravery and ingenuity of those who, in the face of adversity, restored peace and prosperity to the world. Their immeasurable sacrifice changed the course of history and, at today’s commemorations, we take the opportunity to say what should be said every day — thank you,” he said.

After Japan rejected an ultimatum for peace, the U.S. dropped two atomic bombs on the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki which killed an estimated 2,14,000 people and two weeks later Japan surrendered on August 15, 1945.