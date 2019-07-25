U.K. Cabinet has three Ministers of Indian-origin

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed three Indian-origin leaders in his top ministerial team in what has been dubbed as Britain’s most diverse Cabinet.

Hours after Mr. Johnson was appointed by the Queen as Britain’s new Prime Minister, he named Priti Patel Home Secretary, Alok Sharma as the International Development Secretary and Rishi Sunak as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury. They attended their first Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on Thursday morning.

The Prime Minister’s fellow pro-Brexit campaigner Ms. Patel will now be in charge of the U.K.’s security, immigration and visa policies.

Priti Patel | Photo Credit: AFP

The 47-year-old has vowed to fight the scourge of crime and will be in the hot seat to fulfil some of her past promises of a fairer post-Brexit visa regime for everyone around the world, free of the freedom of movement norms imposed by the European Union (EU).

Fellow Brexiteer Mr. Sunak had also issued similar open letters in favour of fairer visa norms for everyone in the world.

Rishi Sunak | Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The 39-year-old Conservative Party MP, who is married to Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s daughter Akshata, is an MBA graduate and investment expert who takes charge of one of the most important jobs in the U.K. Treasury, serving under the new Chancellor, Sajid Javid.

The U.K.-born son of a pharmacist mother and a National Health Service general practitioner father is an Oxford University and Stanford graduate.

India-born Alok Sharma, 51, backed Mr. Johnson in the Conservative Party leadership contest as the leader best placed to launch a coherent unambiguous plan to deliver Brexit and take us out of the European Union .

The Conservative Party MP, who was serving as Employment Minister, has been promoted to a Cabinet post.