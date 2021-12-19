International

UK Brexit minister David Frost resigns: report

Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost. File   | Photo Credit: AP

Britain's Brexit minister David Frost has resigned over the "political direction" of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported.

"Lord Frost tendered his resignation a week ago - but was persuaded to stay until January," the newspaper said on Twitter.

Lord Frost, a supporter of Brexit, has led the attempts by London to re-open negotiations over the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union.

His reported departure would be the latest in a string of setbacks for Johnson who on Thursday saw his Conservative Party lose a stronghold electoral seat.


