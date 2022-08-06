U.K. boy at centre of legal battle dies after hospital stops life support

Journalists cameras are lined up at the entrance to The Royal London Hospital in London, on August 5, 2022. Archie Battersbee’s parents have turned to the Court of Appeal after losing a High Court bid to have him transferred to a hospice before his life-sustaining treatment is withdrawn. | Photo Credit: AP

August 06, 2022 18:57 IST

The parents of Archie Battersbee made unsuccessful appeals at Britain's highest courts and the European Court of Human Rights against ending the life support

A 12-year-old British boy with brain damage at the centre of a legal battle over whether to continue his life support system died on Saturday after a hospital ended treatment, his family said. The parents of Archie Battersbee made unsuccessful appeals at Britain's highest courts and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against ending the life support. Advertisement Advertisement They also failed to persuade courts to allow them to move Archie to a hospice to die. Doctors treating Archie in a London hospital have said continuing with life-support would not have been in his best interests and moving the boy to a hospice could have worsened his situation. The boy had been unconscious since sustaining an injury at the family's home in Essex, east of London, in April. "I am the proudest mum in the world, such a beautiful little boy, and he fought right until the very end," Archie's mother Hollie Dance told reporters outside the hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.