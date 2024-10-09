U.K. auction house withdraws sale of ‘Naga Human Skull’ amid outcry

A U.K. auction house has withdrawn a ‘Naga Human Skull’ from its lots for a live online sale on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) following outcry in India over the issue.

The Swan auction house at Tetsworth in Oxfordshire had a series of skulls and other remains originating from around the world as part of ‘The Curious Collector Sale, Antiquarian Books, Manuscripts & Paintings. The ‘19th Century Horned Naga Human Skull, Naga Tribe’ was slotted as Lot No. 64 and resulted in protests in Nagaland, led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio who sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to stop the hurtful sale.

“The news of the proposed auction of Naga human remains in the U.K. has been received by all sections in a negative manner as it is a highly emotional and sacred issue for our people. It has been a traditional custom of our people to give the highest respect and honour for the remains of the demised,” said Mr. Rio in his letter.

He urged the Minister to take up the matter with the High Commission of India in London so that steps are taken to ensure that the auction of the skull can be stopped after the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) raised concerns over the matter.

“This piece would be of particular interest to collectors with a focus on anthropology and tribal cultures,” reads the description of the auction lot, listed for an opening bid of GBP 2,100 (₹23 lakh approximately) with the auctioneer’s estimate expecting it to fetch as much as GBP 4,000 (₹43 lakh approximately).

Its provenance is traced back to the collection of 19th century Belgian architect Francois Coppens.

The FNR asserted that the auction of the human remains contravenes Article 15 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), which says: "Indigenous Peoples have a right to the dignity and diversity of their cultures, traditions, histories and aspirations which shall be appropriately reflected in education and public information." FNR then contacted the auction house directly to condemn the sale and to call for the object to be repatriated to Nagaland. The organisation is one of many indigenous groups from across the world that is currently in dialogue with the Pitt Rivers Museum in Oxford about artefacts held in the museum's collection.

Laura Van Broekhoven, director of the museum, told the BBC she was "outraged" at some of these items going up for auction.

"The fact these objects were taken is really painful, and the fact that they were being put on sale is really disrespectful and inconsiderate," said Broekhoven.

"We're conscious that the remains would have been collected in the 19th and 20th centuries, but for them to be on sale in 2024 was quite shocking," she said.

The Swan auction house has been approached for a comment.

