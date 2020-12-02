U.K. approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use
The vaccine is expected to be rolled out from next week
Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use and said that it will be rolled out from next week.
Also read: Coronavirus | EU plans vaccines as regulator sets approval deadline
“The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine for use,” a media statement said.
“The vaccine will be made available across the U.K. from next week.”
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the programme would begin early next week.
Also read: Wockhardt offers its Indian facility for manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine
“It is very good news,” Mr. Hancock said.
This photo provided by Pfizer shows COVID-19 vaccine storage facility in Kalamazoo, Mich. | Photo Credit: AP
Pfizer said Britain's emergency use authorization marks a historic moment in the fight against COVID-19.
“This authorization is a goal we have been working toward since we first declared that science will win, and we applaud the MHRA for their ability to conduct a careful assessment and take timely action to help protect the people of the U.K., said CEO Albert Bourla.
Also read: Hetero to produce Russia's COVID-19 vaccine in India
“As we anticipate further authorizations and approvals, we are focused on moving with the same level of urgency to safely supply a high-quality vaccine around the world.”