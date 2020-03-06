U.K. airline Flybe shuts as demand drops over virus

The struggling British airline Flybe collapsed on Thursday amid drops in demand caused by COVID-19 epidemic, leaving passengers stranded and threatening the viability of regional airports across the country.

Flybe’s fall highlights the damage that the virus outbreak has had on the airline industry, which has cut back on flights around the world as people avoid flying out of precaution.

The British regional airline narrowly avoided bankruptcy in January but had continued to lose money. Unions and the opposition attacked both the airline’s owners and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government for failing to act to save it.

“We’re all a bit gutted — Flybe is a household name, we’ve been flying with them for 40 years and we really tried to do everything we could back at the turn of the year,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.