U.K. air traffic control says ‘technical issue’ hitting flights on busy travel day

Scottish airline Loganair said there has been “a network-wide failure of U.K. air traffic control computer systems”

August 28, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - LONDON

AP
The National Air Traffic Service said it had “applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. File

The National Air Traffic Service said it had “applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Britain’s air traffic control system said it is experiencing a “technical issue” that could delay flights on August 28, the end of a holiday weekend and a busy day for air traffic travel.

The National Air Traffic Service said it had “applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault.”

Scottish airline Loganair said there has been “a network-wide failure of U.K. air traffic control computer systems.”

“Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local co-ordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights may be subject to delays,” it said.

Related Topics

World / United Kingdom / air transport

