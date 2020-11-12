International

U.K. accuses China of treaty breach

Britain accused China of breaking its international treaty obligations, after four pro-democracy lawmakers were ousted from Hong Kong’s legislature on security grounds.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the new rules to disqualify elected assembly members was “a clear breach of the legally binding Sino-British Joint Declaration”.

