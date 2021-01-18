Uganda police surround Bobi Wine’s party offices

Party staff thwarted from meeting him

The Opposition party of Ugandan presidential challenger Bobi Wine said on Monday that police have prevented top officials from going to their headquarters in the capital, Kampala, as they prepare to launch a legal challenge to free Mr. Wine from house arrest.

Police swooped in at dawn at the offices of Wine’s National Unity Platform, diverted traffic, and stopped people from entering, party spokesman Joel Ssenyonyi told The Associated Press.

Mr. Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, was the main opposition challenger in presidential elections last week that electoral authorities say long-time leader Yoweri Museveni won with 58% of the vote. Mr. Wine, who took 34% of the vote, has rejected the official outcome as fraudulent and insists he will use all legal means to protest the allegedly “cooked-up” results.

Mr. Wine’s party has said it has video evidence of the military stuffing ballot boxes, casting ballots for people and chasing voters away from polling stations.

Opposition lawmaker Medard Sseggona, an attorney for Mr. Wine, said he feared police would seize any vital information related to the elections that was kept at the party's headquarters.

Mr. Museveni has dismissed the claims of vote-rigging.

But the election was marred by violence ahead of polling day as well as an Internet shutdown that remained in force until Monday morning, when access was restored for most Ugandans, although social media sites remained restricted. Mr. Wine has been effectively under house arrest since he cast his vote and now is allegedly unable to receive visitors.

Police thwarted opposition officials who were trying to meet with Mr. Wine at his home outside Kampala in order to discuss the way forward, Mr. Ssenyonyi said.