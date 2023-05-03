HamberMenu
Uganda parliament passes revised version of anti-LGBTQ bill

Those include the death penalty for certain same-sex acts and a 20-year sentence for "promoting" homosexuality.

May 03, 2023 03:22 am | Updated 03:22 am IST - KAMPALA

Reuters
Quin Karala, 29, a member of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTQ) community and a single mother of one, poses for a picture with rainbow colours at the offices of Rella Women’s Empowerment Program, for LGBTQ rights advocacy, after a Reuters interview in Kulambiro suburb of Kampala, Uganda April 4, 2023.

Quin Karala, 29, a member of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTQ) community and a single mother of one, poses for a picture with rainbow colours at the offices of Rella Women’s Empowerment Program, for LGBTQ rights advocacy, after a Reuters interview in Kulambiro suburb of Kampala, Uganda April 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Uganda's parliament on Tuesday passed a revised version of one of the world's strictest anti-LGBTQ bills after President Yoweri Museveni asked that certain provisions from the original legislation be toned down.

Despite some changes, the new bill retains most of the harshest measures of the legislation adopted in March. Those include the death penalty for certain same-sex acts and a 20-year sentence for "promoting" homosexuality, which activists say could criminalise any advocacy for LGBTQ rights.

