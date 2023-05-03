Uganda parliament passes revised version of anti-LGBTQ bill

May 03, 2023 03:22 am | Updated 03:22 am IST - KAMPALA

Uganda's parliament on Tuesday passed a revised version of one of the world's strictest anti-LGBTQ bills after President Yoweri Museveni asked that certain provisions from the original legislation be toned down.

Despite some changes, the new bill retains most of the harshest measures of the legislation adopted in March. Those include the death penalty for certain same-sex acts and a 20-year sentence for "promoting" homosexuality, which activists say could criminalise any advocacy for LGBTQ rights.