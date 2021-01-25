Uganda High Court orders end to Bobi Wine’s house arrest

Uganda’s High Court on Monday ordered security forces to end their confinement of presidential election runner-up Bobi Wine.
Mr. Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulani, has been under de-facto house arrest at his home outside the capital, Kampala, since he returned from voting on January 14. He won won 35% of the vote, according to official figures.
Sitting at the court’s Civil Division in Kampala, Justice Michael Elubu ruled: “The continued indefinite restriction and confinement of the applicant to his home is unlawful and his right to liberty has been infringed.”
“Having found that the restrictions are unlawful it is hereby ordered that they are lifted,” added Justice Elubu.
Ugandan security forces have in the past disregarded court orders to release individuals or have immediately re-arrested people freed by the courts.
“Several hours later, the military still surrounds my home, blocking access to all! Perhaps (as always) waiting for Gen. Museveni’s orders on the next course of action,” Mr. Wine wrote on Twitter, after the judgment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath