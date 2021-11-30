International

Uganda air strikes target rebels in DRC

File photo shows armed forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) soldiers.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Uganda launched air strikes and artillery attacks targeting the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group in eastern DR Congo on Tuesday, in an operation agreed with Congolese forces, both sides said.

“As announced, targeted and concerted action with the Ugandan army started today with air strikes and artillery fire from Uganda against positions of the terrorist ADF in the DRC,” Congolese Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya said on Twitter.

The attack came two days after a senior Congolese source reported that President Felix Tshisekedi had given Uganda permission to pursue the ADF on DR Congo soil, following bombings in the Kampala.


