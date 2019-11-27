Watch | Uber loses licence in London

Uber has lost its license in London. Transport for London cited “several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk” including concerns about imposter drivers. London represents 3% to 5% of Uber’s business. Uber has 21 days to file an appeal and can continue operating during the appeals process. It posted a $1.16 billion loss in the latest quarter and its shares fell 1.5% in New York.

It’s the latest chapter in Uber’s rocky history with London transport officials, who have subjected the San Francisco-based tech company to ever tighter scrutiny over concerns about passenger safety and security.

Also read: Uber loses license in London over safety, vows to appeal