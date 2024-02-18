GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UAE's non-oil trade hit record $952.93 billion in 2023

February 18, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

Reuters
A file photo of UAE’s Prime Minister Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum

A file photo of UAE’s Prime Minister Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum | Photo Credit: AP

The United Arab Emirates' non-oil trade reached a record high of 3.5 trillion dirhams ($952.93 billion) in 2023, the UAE's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said on X on February 18.

Trade in non-oil goods rose 12.6% from the previous year, while exports of goods and services surpassed 1 trillion dirhams to set a new record, Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of foreign trade, said in a separate social media post.

"(This) confirms that economic diversification plans are moving in the right direction towards a future economy based on knowledge and innovation and reflects the growing international confidence in the UAE’s economy," he said on X.

