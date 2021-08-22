UAE to accept Indian passport holders with 14-day rider

Dubai

Indian passport holders, who have not been to the country in the last 14 days, can get tourist visas to the UAE, according to a media report on Sunday.

The facility has been extended to Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Uganda as well, the Gulf News reported.

Until now, only UAE citizens and transit passengers were allowed to fly to the UAE, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Approval of tourist visas for Indian passport holders, who have not been in the country in the last fortnight, came as the UAE is slowly opening up its arrivals.

All flyers will have to undergo a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test on the day of arrival and on the ninth day after arrival in the UAE. Meanwhile, the UAE has said it will accept passengers from Pakistani airports — Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. Earlier, arrivals from Pakistan were only allowed to transit passengers.

The coronavirus has claimed 2,018 lives alongwith 7,08,302 confirmed infections in the the UAE, according to the Johns Hopkins University.