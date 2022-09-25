UAE signs energy agreement with Germany's Scholz - state news agency

September 25, 2022 21:30 IST

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz witness the signing of a New Energy Security and Industry Accelerator agreement in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The deal comes as Berlin searches for new power sources to replace Russian supplies. | Photo Credit: AP

The president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, has signed an agreement with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that covers accelerating energy security and industrial growth, the state news agency (WAM) reported on Sunday.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed an agreement to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to German utility RWE , the report said. ADNOC will deliver the first shipment in late 2022 for use in the trial operation of a floating natural gas terminal in Brunsbuettel, the report said.

