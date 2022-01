UAE says it intercepts 2 ballistic missilles over Abu Dhabi

The attack came a week after Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed an attack on the Emirati capital that killed three people

The United Arab Emirates intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Abu Dhabi early Monday, its state-run news agency reported, the latest attack to target the Emirati capital.

The WAM news agency said on Twitter that missile fragments fell harmlessly over the capital, Abu Dhabi.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, the attack came a week after Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed an attack on the Emirati capital that killed three people, including two Indians, and wounded six others.

In recent days, a Saudi-led coalition that the UAE backs unleashed punishing airstrikes targeting Yemen, knocking the Arab world's poorest country off the internet and killed over 80 people at a detention center.