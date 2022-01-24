International

UAE says it intercepts 2 ballistic missilles over Abu Dhabi

The logo of the Defence Ministry of United Arab Emirates.  

The United Arab Emirates intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Abu Dhabi early Monday, its state-run news agency reported, the latest attack to target the Emirati capital.

Also read: Drone attacks in UAE ‘unacceptable’: India

The WAM news agency said on Twitter that missile fragments fell harmlessly over the capital, Abu Dhabi.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, the attack came a week after Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed an attack on the Emirati capital that killed three people, including two Indians, and wounded six others.

In recent days, a Saudi-led coalition that the UAE backs unleashed punishing airstrikes targeting Yemen, knocking the Arab world's poorest country off the internet and killed over 80 people at a detention center.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2022 10:10:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/uae-says-it-intercepts-2-ballistic-missilles-over-abu-dhabi/article38317001.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY