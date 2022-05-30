UAE reports three more monkeypox cases
First case of the virus was recorded nearly a week ago
The United Arab Emirates recorded three more cases of monkeypox, the health ministry said on Monday, nearly a week after announcing the Gulf state's first case of the virus.
The ministry did not reveal any details about the individuals infected. The first case was a 29-year-old woman visiting the country from West Africa.
