UAE orders trial of Bangladeshi nationals arrested for protesting their home government

“Based on the preliminary investigation results, the Public Prosecution has ordered their pretrial detention pending further investigations,” a news agency reported.

Published - July 22, 2024 12:58 pm IST - DUBAI (United Arab Emirates)

AP
The protests in the UAE followed weeks of protests in Bangladesh by demonstrators protesting a job quota system.

The protests in the UAE followed weeks of protests in Bangladesh by demonstrators protesting a job quota system.

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ordered an investigation and an expedited trial of Bangladeshi nationals arrested for protesting against their home government across the Gulf country, state media reported.

The protests in the UAE followed weeks of protests in Bangladesh by demonstrators protesting a quota system that reserved up to 30% of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971. The country's top court on July 21 scaled back on the controversial system, in a partial victory for student protesters.

The UAE's attorney general's office indicted on July 20 the Bangladeshis on several charges, including “gathering in a public place and protesting against their home government with the intent to incite unrest,” obstructing law enforcement, causing harm to others and damaging property, according to the state-owned Emirates News Agency WAM.

“Based on the preliminary investigation results, the Public Prosecution has ordered their pretrial detention pending further investigations,” WAM reported. The report did not specify how many Bangladeshis were arrested.

Bangladeshi nationals make up the UAE’s third largest expatriate community, many of whom are low-paid labourers seeking to send money back home to their families. The Emirates’ overall population of more than 9.2 million is only 10% Emirati.

Political parties and labour unions are banned in the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms. Broad laws severely restrict freedom of speech and almost all major local media are either state-owned or state-affiliated outlets.

