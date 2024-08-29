GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UAE in contact with French authorities over Telegram CEO Durov

A French judge has placed Mr. Durov under a formal investigation after a probe into organised crime on the messaging app and ordered the Russian-born executive not to leave French territory.

Published - August 29, 2024 05:02 pm IST - DUBAI

Reuters
File picture of Telegram cofounder Pavel Durov

File picture of Telegram cofounder Pavel Durov | Photo Credit: AP

A United Arab Emirates official said on Thursday (August 29, 2024) the government was in contact with French authorities and representatives of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, who is a UAE citizen.

A French judge has placed Mr. Durov under a formal investigation after a probe into organised crime on the messaging app and ordered the Russian-born executive not to leave French territory.

"We are in touch with the French authorities about this case and Pavel Durov's representatives," the government official said, adding that the UAE prioritises the welfare of its citizens and providing them with assistance was a key priority.

