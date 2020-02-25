All about the China coronavirus COVID-19

UAE bans Iran flights over COVID-19; at least 15 dead in Iran

A worker disinfects a public bus against COVID-19 in the city of Ahvaz in southwestern, Iran, in early morning of Tuesday on February 25, 2020.

A worker disinfects a public bus against COVID-19 in the city of Ahvaz in southwestern, Iran, in early morning of Tuesday on February 25, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

The UAE, home to long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad, remains a key international transit route for Iran’s 80 million people

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday banned all flights to and from Iran over the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), just a day after its spread from the Islamic Republic was announced across multiple Mideast nations. Iran meanwhile raised the official death toll from the virus to 15 killed amid 95 confirmed infections.

The UAE, home to long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad, remains a key international transit route for Iran’s 80 million people. The flight ban, which will last at least a week, shows the growing concern over the spread of the virus in Iran amid worries the outbreak may be larger than what authorities there now acknowledge.

Also Read
Medical workers wearing protective gear transfer a suspected COVID-19 patient to another hospital from Daenam Hospital on February 21, 2020.

COVID-19: South Korea reports 60 new cases, total 893

The Emirates’ General Civil Aviation Authority made the announcement via the country’s state-run WAM news agency, just hours after Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, said there would be restrictions on flights there.

Explained | When can people transmit the novel coronavirus?

“All passenger and cargo aircraft travelling to and from Iran will be suspended for a period of one week, and could be up for extension,” the authority said. “The decision is a precautionary measure undertaken by the UAE to ensure strict monitoring and prevention of the spread of the COVID-19.”

Emirates, the government-owned carrier based in Dubai, flies daily to Tehran. Its low-cost sister airline, FlyDubai, flies to multiple Iranian cities, as does the Sharjah-based low-cost carrier Air Arabia.

The announcement came after Bahrain said it would suspend all flights from Dubai and Sharjah, a neighbouring UAE emirate that is home to Air Arabia, for 48 hours.

Epidemic vs. pandemic? Glossary of terms for virus outbreak

Bahrain’s Health Ministry on Tuesday raised the number of infected cases from the new virus to eight, saying that all had travelled from Iran via Dubai. Four of them have been identified as Saudi nationals. The cases were confirmed upon arrival to Bahrain during screenings at the airport, and prior to the suspension on flights to Dubai and Sharjah, according to Bahrain’s official news agency.

Dubai has been screening passengers on incoming flights from China, where the outbreak began in December. Long-haul carriers Emirates and Etihad are among the few international airlines still flying to Beijing. However, the outbreak in Iran only became public in recent days.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people globally, causing around 2,700 deaths, mainly in China. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

Iran’s government said Tuesday that 15 people had died nationwide from COVID-19, rejecting claims of a much higher death toll of 50 by a lawmaker from the city of Qom that has been at the epicentre of the virus in the country. The conflicting reports raised questions about the Iranian government’s transparency concerning the scale of the outbreak.

The new death toll came from Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour during an interview with Iranian state television. He said there were 95 confirmed cases of the virus in Iran, with many linked to Qom, a major Shiite religious centre where other cases have emerged.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sought to reassure the nation in a speech on Tuesday, calling COVID-19 an “uninvited and inauspicious passenger.”

“We will get through corona,” Mr. Rouhani said. “We will get through the virus.”

Afghanistan, Kuwait, Iraq and Oman also announced their first cases of the virus on Monday and connected them to travel with Iran.

The UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula, has reported 13 cases of the new virus. Most of those were connected to Chinese travel.

Also Tuesday, Kuwait raised the number of its infected cases to eight, according to the state-run KUNA news agency, after earlier raising the number to five. It said the three latest cases involved Kuwaiti citizens just back from Iran, without giving more details. The five previously reported cases were passengers returning on a flight from the Iranian city of Mashhad, where Iran’s government has not yet announced a single case of the virus.

Also Read
&nbsp;

CONVID-19 is communist China’s “biggest health emergency“: Xi

Kuwait had halted transport links with Iran over the weekend and said it was evacuating its citizens from Iran.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s Health Ministry said four new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the northern province of Kirkuk. It said the afflicted were members of an Iraqi family who had returned from a recent trip to Iran. Iraq announced the discovery of the first COVID-19 case in the country on Monday in the Shiite Muslim holy city of Najaf.

Iraq had earlier closed its border with Iran to Iranian nationals but apparently Iraqis can still cross the boundary.

Also Tuesday, a Turkish Airlines flight from Tehran to Istanbul landed in Ankara with 17 passengers suspected of having COVID-19, including some who had been to the Iranian city of Qom, Turkey’s CNN-Turk broadcaster reported. The passengers were to be quarantined at an Ankara hospital that had previously quarantined Turks returning from China’s Hubei province. Turkish Airlines has temporarily suspended most flights with Iran, apart from those with Tehran.

Also Read
World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. File

World must prepare for ‘potential pandemic’: WHO chief

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the Turks on board were being repatriated due to the outbreak in Iran. All 132 passengers and crew on board would be quarantined for 14 days at the same hospital where Turkish citizens returning from China had been quarantined. “We are engaged in the maximum effort possible to protect our country from this ilness,” Mr. Koca said.

In Pakistan, about 100 pilgrims, mostly minority Pakistani Shiites, have been quarantined at a government building after returning from Iran, officials said Tuesday. The pilgrims had returned before Pakistan on Saturday closed its border with Iran at the crossing in the town of Taftan in southwestern Baluchistan province.

More than 7,000 Pakistani pilgrims remain still in Iran where health authorities will have to declare them free of COVID-19 before they can go home. Pakistan last week suspended flight operations with China, where thousands of Pakistanis have been stranded since the infectious spread there. Islamabad has no immediate plans to evacuate Pakistani citizens from China.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2020 5:39:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/uae-bans-iran-flights-over-covid-19-at-least-15-dead-in-iran/article30913608.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
You are reading
UAE bans Iran flights over COVID-19; at least 15 dead in Iran
Epidemic vs. pandemic? Glossary of terms for virus outbreak
COVID-19: South Korea reports 60 new cases, total 893
COVID-19: death toll in China passes 2,600; Parliament session postponed
World must prepare for ‘potential pandemic’: WHO chief
COVID-19: Death toll in China passes 2,500; WHO experts visit Wuhan
Italy races to contain COVID-19 outbreak as cases rise over 100
Chinese President Xi Jinping. File
COVID-19 is communist China’s “biggest health emergency“: Xi
COVID-19 | Iran says ‘enemies’ used virus to sabotage vote as death toll rises
Virus cases jump beyond epicentre
COVID-19: Wuhan doctor who postponed wedding to treat patients dies
Coronavirus: death toll in China touches 2,200
South Korea, Iran report first virus deaths
COVID-19: China once again changes how new cases are counted in Hubei province
COVID-19: South Korea reports 1st virus death as 2.5 million urged to stay home
COVID-19: Two elderly passengers taken off cruise ship die in Japan
Coronavirus: death toll in China exceeds 2,100
COVID-19 vaccine may be ready by 2022: SII
COVID-19 a ‘force majeure’ situation, says Finance Ministry
COVID-19: Japanese data on cruise ship infections backs quarantine strategy
COVID-19 outbreak to hit global growth but will have limited impact on India: RBI Governor
COVID-19: death toll surges past 2,000 in China
COVID-19 | WHO urges calm as China virus death toll nears 1,900
COVID-19: death toll passes 1,800 in China
Coronavirus: death toll in China reaches 1,765, says govt.
Coronavirus: Second Kerala patient discharged
406 persons evacuated from Wuhan test negative for symptoms of COVID-19
COVID-19 | Hong Kong protesters rally against planned virus quarantine centres
COVID-19 | Will provide all possible help to Indians on cruise ship to return home, says Indian Embassy
COVID-19 | New China cases drop for third day
WHO experts set to join battle against COVID-19 in China as death toll crosses 1500
Chinese tourist in France dies of COVID-19, first death in Europe
Egypt confirms first coronavirus case, says affected person is a foreigner
COVID-19: death toll in China surges past 1,500; over 66,000 infected
COVID-19: death toll in China nears 1,500
COVID-19: Chennai Port bans entry of crew from three countries
Passengers on ship turned away over virus fears disembark in Cambodia
China coronavirus COVID-19 | No major change in trajectory of outbreak, says WHO
COVID-19 death toll in China passes 1,300
Explainer: How WHO names a new disease
COVID-19: death toll reaches 1,110 in China
WHO names deadly viral disease from China as 'COVID-19'
States told to be on alert for coronavirus
Coronavirus: death toll in China passes 1,000, over 42,000 confirmed infections in the country
Coronavirus: China deaths rise past 800, overtaking SARS toll
Coronavirus: Foreigners who went to China after January 15 not allowed to enter India, says DGCA
Explained | When can people transmit the novel coronavirus?
Coronavirus: death toll in China soars to 722
Coronavirus | 15 students stranded in China brought to Kochi
Coronavirus | Kerala lifts declaration of State calamity
All 645 Indian evacuees from Wuhan test negative for coronavirus
Coronavirus death toll in China rises to 560, over 3000 new cases reported
More Chinese cities shut down as virus toll rises
Analysis | For China’s Xi, the coronavirus challenge comes laden with economic costs and political risks
In China, infant tests positive for coronavirus just 30 hours after birth
Coronavirus | Compulsory quarantine for 14 days for all arrivals to Hong Kong from mainland China
Coronavirus: South Korean woman tests positive after Thailand visit
Built in 10 days, China’s virus hospital takes 1st patients
Coronavirus | Student who returned from China admitted in isolation ward at Villupuram
Coronavirus | Deaths in China pass 360, over 17,000 infected globally
Coronavirus | Chinese city outside virus epicentre shuts down
Coronavirus | Japan confirms three more citizens evacuated from Wuhan test positive
Philippines reports first coronavirus fatality, second confirmed infection
Coronavirus: death toll in China surges past 300
How bats harbour several viruses yet not get sick
'Please take my daughter': Mother of girl with cancer pleads at Jiujiang virus blockade
Extended chain of human-to-human spread seen in Germany
Coronavirus | Death toll rises to 259, nearly 12,000 confirmed infections in China
Coronovirus outbreak: People flown in from China quarantined
Number of coronavirus-infected in Wuhan 10 times official tally, says University of Hong Kong study
Coronavirus | India on high alert after WHO declares global emergency
WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a global emergency
Coronavirus outbreak: China assures India of cooperation in epidemic prevention and control
Watch | Coronavirus outbreak spreads out of China
What is the source of the new SARS-like disease reported in China?
Data | The wide, rapid spread of the novel coronavirus
Alarming spread: on novel coronavirus outbreak
Gaps in our knowledge of coronavirus origin need fulfilment: Study
Coronavirus | Highly irresponsible on the part of AYUSH Ministry to prescribe Unani medicines
Novel coronavirus: WHO to reconvene Emergency Committee meeting today
Russia to shut border with China over coronavirus
India’s first coronavirus infection confirmed in Kerala
Air India jumbo plane ready for evacuation of Indians from Wuhan
Coronavirus | IndiGo announces partial suspension of flights to China
China coronavirus: PMO reviews India’s preparedness to combat outbreak
Coronavirus: control room opened in Alappuzha
Coronavirus: Isolation wards set up in Jammu and Kashmir
South Korea’s Moon urges calm amid protests over virus quarantine sites
A new virus emerges in China
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY