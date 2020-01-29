UAE announces first case of new coronavirus

The United Arab Emirates announced on January 29 its first case of the new coronavirus, in a family from Wuhan, in what is thought to be the first confirmed case in the Middle East.
"The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced a case of the new coronavirus affecting people from one family coming from the city of Wuhan in China," the state news agency WAM reported, without saying how many were infected. "It added in a statement that the health condition of those affected was stable and under medical monitoring."
