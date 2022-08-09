U. S. Secretary Antony Blinken meets South Africa leader Ramaphosa, heads to Congo

(From left) South Africa’s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor, U. S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa pose for photographs as they meet at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion, South Africa, on August 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

August 09, 2022 17:42 IST

Antony Blinken met with Cyril Ramaphosa for brief talks that also included South Africa's International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor. The cordial meeting did not mask the differences between the U. S. and South Africa over Russia's war in Ukraine.

U. S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and marked the country's Women's Day holiday, before embarking on a flight to Congo to continue his three-nation tour of Africa. Mr. Blinken met with Mr. Ramaphosa on August 9 (morning) for brief talks that also included South Africa's International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor. The cordial meeting did not mask the differences between the U. S. and South Africa over Russia's war in Ukraine. Advertisement Advertisement South Africa has remained neutral on the war and refused to criticise Russia for its invasion of Ukraine or conduct in the conflict. Mr. Blinken also marked South Africa's Women's Day holiday, marking the day in 1956 when women of all races marched to the capital, Pretoria, to protest apartheid, the country's regime of oppression of the Black majority which did not end until 1994. Mr. Blinken attended an event at the South African Medical Research Council in Pretoria. The U. S. top diplomat then took off on a flight to Congo, the next stop on his three-nation tour of Africa.

