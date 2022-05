U. S. President Joe Biden marks one million Americans dead from COVID-19

U. S. President Joe Biden. File | Photo Credit: AP

May 12, 2022 17:44 IST

In a statement, Mr. Biden acknowledged the loss' impact on families left behind and urged the country not to "grow numb to such sorrow," noting "a nation forever changed."

President Joe Biden on May 12 commemorated the death of one million people in the United States from COVID-19, marking what he called "a tragic milestone" and urging Americans to "remain vigilant" amid the ongoing pandemic.

In a statement, Mr. Biden acknowledged the loss' impact on families left behind and urged the country not to "grow numb to such sorrow," noting "a nation forever changed."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The United States on Wednesday recorded more than one million COVID-19 deaths, according to a Reuters tally, crossing a once-unthinkable milestone about two years after the first cases upended everyday life. The loss represents about one death for every 327 Americans, or more than the entire population of San Francisco or Seattle.

Mr. Biden will mark the grim milestone by ordering flags to be flown at half-staff, said the White House, which will, on May 12, also host a second global COVID-19 summit.

The Democratic President has urged Congress to fund billions more in COVID-19 aid to continue fighting the virus as new variants emerge, but this week decoupled the request from separate Ukraine aid that is set to pass in the coming days.

"We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible, as we have with more testing, vaccines and treatments than ever before," Mr. Biden said on Thursday. "It’s critical that Congress sustain these resources in the coming months."

U.S. lawmakers had reached a $10 billion deal but the additional tranche of funding has been delayed over various concerns. Researchers are working on yet another booster shot as the virus continues to mutate and health experts have said greater pandemic investment is needed now to thwart future outbreaks that could cause further havoc.

The precise toll of the pandemic may never be truly known. Some people who died while infected were never tested and are not represented in the data. Others, while having COVID-19, may have died for another reason such as a cancer, but were still counted.