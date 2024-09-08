GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Typhoon Yagi kills 14 in Vietnam as officials warn of heavy rain and floods

Vietnamese state media say at least 114 people have died and 176 others injured after Typhoon Yagi slammed the country’s north, as officials warned of heavy downpours despite its waning power

Published - September 08, 2024 02:38 pm IST - HANOI

AP
Houses are submerged in flood after typhoon Yagi hit Yen Bai province, northwestern Vietnam on Sunday, Sep. 8, 2024.

Houses are submerged in flood after typhoon Yagi hit Yen Bai province, northwestern Vietnam on Sunday, Sep. 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

At least 14 people have died and 176 others injured in Vietnam after Typhoon Yagi slammed the country's north, State media said Sunday (September 8, 2024), as officials warned of heavy downpours despite its waning power.

Described by Vietnamese officials as one of the most powerful typhoons to hit the region over the last decade, Yagi left more than 3 million people without electricity in northern Vietnam. It also damaged vital agricultural land, nearly 116,192 hectares where rice and fruits are mostly grown. Hundreds of flights were canceled after four airports were closed.

Typhoon Yagi kills 2 and injures 92 in China's Hainan as it makes its way to northern Vietnam

The typhoon made landfall in Vietnam’s northern coastal provinces of Quang Ninh and Haiphong with wind speeds of up to 149km per hour (92 miles per hour) on Saturday afternoon. It raged for roughly 15 hours before gradually weakening into a tropical depression early Sunday morning.

Vietnam’s meteorological department predicted heavy rain in northern and central provinces and warned of floods in low-lying areas, flash floods in streams and landslides on steep slopes.

Municipal workers along with army and police forces were busy in the capital, Hanoi, clearing uprooted trees, fallen billboards, toppled electricity poles and rooftops that were swept away, while assessing damaged buildings.

Yagi was still a storm when it blew out of the northwestern Philippines into the South China Sea on Wednesday, leaving at least 20 people dead and 26 others missing mostly in landslides and widespread flooding in the acrchipelago nation. It then made its way to China, killing three people and injuring nearly a hundred others, before landing in Vietnam.

Storms like Typhoon Yagi were “getting stronger due to climate change, primarily because warmer ocean waters provide more energy to fuel the storms, leading to increased wind speeds and heavier rainfall," said Benjamin Horton, director of the Earth Observatory of Singapore.

Published - September 08, 2024 02:38 pm IST

Related Topics

natural disasters / flood / rains / weather / weather news / Vietnam

