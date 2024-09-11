GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Typhoon Yagi: 143 dead, 58 missing after powerful storm hits Vietnam

Floods and landslides have caused most of the deaths, many of which have come in the northwestern Lao Cai province, bordering China, where Lang Nu is located

Updated - September 11, 2024 10:01 am IST - Hanoi

AFP
A woman wades through a flooded street following the impact of Typhoon Yagi, in Thai Nguyen City, Vietnam, on September 11, 2024.

A woman wades through a flooded street following the impact of Typhoon Yagi, in Thai Nguyen City, Vietnam, on September 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The number of people dead after Typhoon Yagi swept through northern Vietnam has risen to 143, the government said on Wednesday (September 11, 2024), with 58 still missing.

Around 210,000 hectares of crops have been destroyed, ministry of agriculture officials said. It was unclear whether the death toll included landslide victims.

Yagi was the strongest typhoon to hit the Southeast Asian country in decades. It made landfall on Saturday with winds of up to 149 kph (92 mph) and despite weakening on Sunday, downpours have continued and rivers remain dangerously high.

Floods and landslides have caused most of the deaths, many of which have come in the northwestern Lao Cai province, bordering China, where Lang Nu is located.

Published - September 11, 2024 10:00 am IST

