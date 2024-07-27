GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Typhoon Gaemi forces evacuation; factory suspension in Northeast China

Typhoon Gaemi has forced more than 27,000 people in Northeast China to evacuate, suspending production and causing water levels to rise in 40 reservoirs

Updated - July 27, 2024 05:22 pm IST

Published - July 27, 2024 05:21 pm IST - Beijing

Reuters
The Typhoon slammed into Taiwan on July 24 night, bringing Category 3 winds and heavy rain that triggered widespread flooding across the island.

The Typhoon slammed into Taiwan on July 24 night, bringing Category 3 winds and heavy rain that triggered widespread flooding across the island. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

More than 27,000 people in Northeast China were evacuated and hundreds of factories were ordered to suspend production as Typhoon Gaemi brought heavy rains, the official Xinhua news agency reported on July 27.

Gaemi lashed towns on China's coastal Fujian province on July 26 with heavy rains and strong winds as the most powerful storm to hit the country this year began its widely watched trek from the Southeastern coast into the populous interior.

The storm, which killed dozens as it swept through Taiwan and worsened seasonal rains in the Philippines, has affected almost 630,000 people in China's Fujian province, with almost half of them being relocated, Xinhua has reported.

Also Read: Philippine tanker carrying 1.4 mn litres of oil capsizes off Manila

Heavy rains caused water levels to rise in 40 reservoirs across Liaoning province, the area is expected to experience torrential rain for the next few days, the report said.

Hundreds of chemical and mining companies across the province have suspended operations and nearby residents have been relocated to avoid flood risks, Xinhua said.

Taiwan / natural disasters / flood / Philippines / China

