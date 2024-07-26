GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Typhoon Gaemi displaces nearly 300,000 people in Eastern China

Typhoon Gaemi, the strongest in eight years, has caused evacuations, flooding, landslides, and fuel spills in China, Taiwan, and the Philippines.

Published - July 26, 2024 10:49 am IST - Beijing

AFP
Residents of Manila occupy a basketball court as their homes were flooded by Typhoon Gaemi on July 24, 2024.

Residents of Manila occupy a basketball court as their homes were flooded by Typhoon Gaemi on July 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Authorities evacuated nearly 300,000 people and suspended public transport across eastern China on July 26, as Typhoon Gaemi brought torrential rains already responsible for five deaths in nearby Taiwan.

Gaemi was the strongest typhoon to hit Taiwan in eight years when it made landfall on July 25, flooding parts of the island's second-biggest city.

It also exacerbated seasonal rains in the Philippines on its path to Taiwan, triggering flooding and landslides that killed 20 people.

A tanker carrying 1.4 million litres of oil sank off Manila on July 25, with authorities racing to contain a fuel spill.

Ship sinks off Taiwan; nine sailors missing as typhoon Gaemi heads towards China

It had weakened by the time it made landfall in China's eastern Fujian province shortly before 8:00 p.m. local time (1200 GMT) on July 25, state media said.

China is enduring a summer of extreme weather, with heavy rains across the east and south coming as much of the north has sweltered under successive heatwaves.

The country is by far the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases, which scientists say are driving climate change and making extreme weather more frequent and intense.

Heavy rains

Chinese authorities warned Typhoon Gaemi was bringing with it torrential rains that could cause flooding.

They have relocated more than 290,000 people in Fujian and shut down public transport, offices, schools and markets in some cities.

In neighbouring Zhejiang province, footage aired by state broadcaster CCTV Friday showed streets turned into rivers, trees strewn over roads and bikes struggling through knee-high waters.

The province's Wenzhou city — home to nine million people — has issued its highest warning for rainstorms and evacuated nearly 7,000 people, CCTV said.

The typhoon will also bring heavy rainfall to central Jiangxi and Henan, state media said.

Guangdong, China's most populous province, suspended some passenger train services on July 26 ahead of the typhoon's expected arrival, CCTV said.

Citing the official China Weather Network, the broadcaster said the typhoon was moving northwestward at about 20 kilometres per hour.

It will "gradually weaken" as it makes its way to Jiangxi on July 26 in the late afternoon, it said.

No deaths or injuries have yet been reported.

The north of the country has this week also been hit by showers, with state media saying Friday that heavy rains had killed one and left three missing in the northwestern province of Gansu.

At a meeting of the country's top leadership chaired by President Xi Jinping on July 25, officials urged local authorities to stay "highly vigilant and proactive" as the country entered peak flooding season.

Related Topics

Taiwan / natural disasters / Philippines / China / flood

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.