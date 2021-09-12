Typhoon Chanthu drenches Taiwan with up to 5 inches of rain

Chanthu is forecast to head north and dump rain on Shanghai before turning east toward South Korea and Japan, the Weather Bureau said

Typhoon Chanthu drenched Taiwan on September 12 as the storm’s center passed the island’s east coast, no injuries were reported.

Airline flights and train service were suspended on September 11 as the storm approached. The Central News Agency reported more than 2,000 people were evacuated from flood-prone areas of the east coast county of Hualien.

At midmorning on September 12, Chanthu’s center was off Taiwan’s northeast coast, with winds of 162 kph (101 mph) and gusts up to 198 kph (124 mph), according to the Central Weather Bureau.

It rained up to 13 centimeters on September 12 in some areas, the Weather Bureau said. It said up to 20 centimeters was forecast. It rained heavily in Taipei, the capital, and other parts of the island.

Earlier, the storm grazed the island of Luzon in the Philippines, but no flooding or damaged was reported.