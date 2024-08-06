GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two years after a mass protest deposed Gotabaya, Sri Lanka expresses solidarity with people of Bangladesh 

May the people of Bangladesh find the strength to overcome these challenges and emerge even stronger, said Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry in a message on social media

Published - August 06, 2024 09:54 am IST - COLOMBO:

Meera Srinivasan
Meera Srinivasan
Anti-government protestors display Bangladesh’s national flag as they storm Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s palace in Dhaka on August 5, 2024.

Anti-government protestors display Bangladesh’s national flag as they storm Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s palace in Dhaka on August 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

COLOMBO:

Hours after Bangladesh Prime MinisterSheikh Hasina quit and fled the country on Monday following mass protests, Sri Lanka — whose former President was ousted by a citizen’s uprising two years ago — expressed solidarity with the people of Bangladesh.

“Our hearts are with the people of #Bangladesh during these incredibly challenging times. The recent events have led to significant unrest and, tragically, the loss of many lives. We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of those affected and to all who are suffering during this difficult period,” said Foreign Minister Ali Sabry in a message on social media platform ‘X’ Monday, August 5, 2024 night.

Mr. Sabry served as Minister of Justice and later, Minister of Finance under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was booted out of office in 2022. “Sri Lanka values its enduring friendship with Bangladesh and stands in solidarity with its people. We believe in the resilience and unity of the Bangladeshi nation and hope for a swift return to peace and stability,” he said.  

Protestors take part in a demonstration in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on April 9, 2022. File photo

Protestors take part in a demonstration in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on April 9, 2022. File photo | Photo Credit: AFP

Janatha Aragalaya | The movement that booted out the Rajapaksas

Along with his other cabinet colleagues, Mr. Sabry resigned in April 2022 amid surging protests by citizens who took to the streets demanding then President Gotabaya and his government step down, taking responsibility for the island’s worst economic crisis. Mr. Sabry was soon re-appointed Minister of Finance, but quit days after, as mass agitations persisted forcing President Gotabaya to resign and flee the country in July 2022. Subsequently, Mr. Sabry joined the Cabinet of President Ranil Wickremesinghe — who rose to the country’s top office through an extraordinary parliamentary vote —as Foreign Minister.

“May the people of Bangladesh find the strength to overcome these challenges and emerge even stronger,” said Mr. Sabry, who recently pledged support to incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe ahead of the September presidential elections.

