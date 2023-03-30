Two U.S. army helicopters crash during training in Kentucky

March 30, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST

Two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission over Kentucky on Wednesday night, the U.S. military said.

The status of the crew members was not immediately known, Army spokeswoman Nondice Thurman said in a statement early on Thursday to Reuters, without detailing the number of people who were on board.

However, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said in a post on Twitter that fatalities were expected and the Kentucky State Police and the state's Division of Emergency Management were responding to the accident.

Crew members were flying two Black Hawk helicopters that crashed at around 10:00 PM ET (0200 GMT Thursday) in Kentucky's Trigg County, Thurman said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

"The command is currently focused on caring for the service members and their families," she said.