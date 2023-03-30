HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two U.S. army helicopters crash during training in Kentucky

The status of the crew members was not immediately known

March 30, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST

Reuters
Photo used for representational purpose only. Crew members were flying two Black Hawk helicopters that crashed in Kentucky’s Trigg County. File

Photo used for representational purpose only. Crew members were flying two Black Hawk helicopters that crashed in Kentucky’s Trigg County. File | Photo Credit: AP

Two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission over Kentucky on Wednesday night, the U.S. military said.

The status of the crew members was not immediately known, Army spokeswoman Nondice Thurman said in a statement early on Thursday to Reuters, without detailing the number of people who were on board.

However, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said in a post on Twitter that fatalities were expected and the Kentucky State Police and the state's Division of Emergency Management were responding to the accident.

Crew members were flying two Black Hawk helicopters that crashed at around 10:00 PM ET (0200 GMT Thursday) in Kentucky's Trigg County, Thurman said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

"The command is currently focused on caring for the service members and their families," she said.

Related Topics

USA / accident (general) / air and space accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.