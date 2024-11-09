 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two thirds of German voters want prompt new elections: poll

Some 65% of German voters are in favour of prompt new elections, while just 33% support Scholz's timeline, according to the survey for public broadcaster ARD

Published - November 09, 2024 10:26 am IST - Berlin

AFP
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz walks after holding a press conference during an informal EU Summit in Budapest, Hungary, November 8, 2024.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz walks after holding a press conference during an informal EU Summit in Budapest, Hungary, November 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

About two thirds of German voters want snap elections as soon as possible after this week's collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling coalition, a poll showed on Friday (November 8, 2024).

Europe's biggest economy was hurled into political turmoil when Scholz's three-party alliance imploded after months of infighting on Wednesday (November 6, 2024), the day Donald Trump won the United States presidential election.

Germany heads for early elections as Chancellor Scholz’s coalition collapses

Centre-left leader Mr. Scholz has vowed to cling on in a minority government for now, and to ask for a confidence vote in mid-January that is likely to lead to snap elections in March.

But the conservative opposition CDU and all other major parties have demanded Mr. Scholz immediately pave the way for new elections -- a position shared by a majority of the electorate, according to a poll published Friday.

Some 65% of German voters are in favour of prompt new elections, while just 33% support Scholz's timeline, according to the survey for public broadcaster ARD.

On Germany’s electoral architecture | Explained

Germany's motley coalition between the Social Democrats (SPD), the left-leaning Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) had become deeply unpopular in the run-up to the crash after months of bitter infighting.

Around 59% of respondents to the poll said they were happy about the end of the so-called "traffic light" coalition, named for the colours of the three parties.

The popular Bild daily on Friday (November 8, 2024) called for Mr. Scholz to "clear the way" for a new government.

"You, Mr Scholz, have tried and failed," Bild editor Marion Horn wrote. "Let us voters reassign the mandate of power... as quickly as possible."

Far-right AfD’s victory triggers fear of a return to the past in Germany

Campaign mode

The crisis, centred on discord over economic and fiscal policy, came to a head when Scholz sacked his rebellious finance minister Christian Lindner from the FDP, ousting the smallest party from the coalition.

The move leaves the SPD and the Greens ruling in a precarious minority government at a time when Germany is facing multiple domestic and international crises.

Mr. Scholz is counting on the support of the conservative opposition CDU-CSU alliance to help pass a flurry of laws through parliament before Christmas.

Published - November 09, 2024 10:26 am IST

Related Topics

Germany

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.