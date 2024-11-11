ADVERTISEMENT

Two strong earthquakes jolt Cuba

Published - November 11, 2024 04:47 am IST - Havana

AFP

A handout picture released by Cuba’s Meteorological Institute shows the damage to a house after earthquakes in Santiago de Cuba on November 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

It came just an hour after the first tremor, which the USGS put at a magnitude of 5.9, with the epicentre some nine miles beneath the ocean roughly 22 miles off Bartolome Maso

Two powerful earthquakes rocked southern Cuba in quick succession on Sunday (November 10, 2024), U.S. geologists said, as authorities said no tsunami alert was issued and no deaths immediately reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Geological Survey put the second, more powerful tremor at a magnitude of 6.8 and 23.5 km deep, some 25 miles off the coast of Bartolome Maso, in southern Granma province.

Hurricane Rafael weakens into tropical storm as it swirls over Gulf of Mexico after lashing Cuba

It came just an hour after the first tremor, which the USGS put at a magnitude of 5.9, with the epicentre some nine miles beneath the ocean roughly 22 miles off Bartolome Maso.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state-run newspaper Granma said no deaths had been immediately reported, but that the quake had been felt throughout the Caribbean island nation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Here people quickly took to the streets because the ground moved very strongly," Andres Perez, a 65-year-old retiree who lives in downtown Santiago de Cuba, told AFP via telephone of the first quake.

"It felt very strong really, my wife is a bundle of nerves," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. tsunami warning system said no tsunami warning had been issued.

Cuba left reeling after Category 3 hurricane ravages island and knocks out power grid

The tremor shook the island as it recovers from Hurricane Rafael, which hit the country's west as a Category 3 storm, leaving residents without power for two days.

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded in October 2023 in Santiago de Cuba, without causing any damage.

Another strong earthquake of magnitude 7.7 was recorded in January 2020 in the Caribbean Sea and was felt in several Cuban provinces, causing the evacuation of buildings in the capital Havana, with no damage reported.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US