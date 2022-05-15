Two Sikh businessmen shot dead in broad daylight in Pakistan

Funeral of a Sikh businessman, who was killed by gunmen, in Peshawar on May 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

May 15, 2022 17:01 IST

Two Sikh businessmen were shot dead on May 15 by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the latest targeted killing of the minority community members in the restive province bordering Afghanistan.

Saljeet Singh (42) and Ranjeet Singh (38) died on the spot after being attacked by two bike-borne assailants in the morning of May 15, according to the police.

The two Sikhs were in the business of spices and had shops in the Bata Tal bazaar in Sarband, about 17 km from Peshawar.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the killing. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned the attack and directed the police to take immediate steps to arrest the culprits.

Mr. Khan said that the incident was a conspiracy to disrupt the inter-faith harmony in the province. The Chief Minister said that justice will be provided to the families of the deceased.

About 15,000 Sikhs live in Peshawar, mostly in the Jogan Shah neighbourhood of the provincial capital Peshawar.

Most of the members of the Sikh community in Peshawar are involved in business, while some also have pharmacies.

In September last year, a well-known Sikh ‘hakeem’ (Unani medicine practitioner) was shot dead by unidentified gunmen inside his clinic in Peshawar.

In 2018, Charanjit Singh, a prominent Sikh community member, was killed by unknown men in Peshawar. Similarly, news channel anchor Ravinder Singh was killed in 2020 in the city.

In 2016, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf National Assembly member Soren Singh was also killed in Peshawar.

According to the 2017 census, Hindus constitute the largest religious minority in Pakistan. Christians make up the second largest religious minority.

The Ahmadis, Sikhs and Parsis are also among the notable religious minorities in Pakistan.

Amarinder condemns killing of two Sikh bizmen in Pakistan

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condemned the killing of two Sikhs in Pakistan on May 15 and slammed the government in the neighbouring country for only paying lip service to the community.

"Another killing of Sikhs in Pakistan. 2 shopkeepers, Ranjeet Singh & Saljeet Singh shot dead in Peshawar. This is highly condemnable. I've always said, @GovtofPakistan only does lip services for Sikhs without ensuring their security. Request @PMOIndia to take serious note," Mr. Singh tweeted.

