Two senior media professionals arrested in Bangladesh

Published - September 17, 2024 01:27 am IST - NEW DELHI

A source in Bangladesh said genocide cases have been lodged against Sheikh Hasina for her role in the killing of protesters during July to August 2024 and the two senior media professionals have been arrested for remarks that they might have made regarding the protest

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Kallol Bhattacherjee

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Two prominent journalists of Bangladesh, known for their work in both print and TV, were arrested by the police on Monday (September 16, 2024) morning in Mymensingh. Editor of Bhorer Kagoj Shyamal Datta, and Muzammil Babu, Managing Director and Chief Editor of Ekattor TV, one of the biggest TV channels in Dhaka, were surrounded by a mob who took them to a police station in the district, sources have informed. They were subsequently taken to Dhaka.

Watch: Transition and Turmoil in post-Hasina Bangladesh | Realpolitik

Mr. Datta is known for extensive coverage of India-Bangladesh relations and has often courted controversy for his revealing reports and analyses. Similarly, the Muzamil Babu-led Ekattor TV is known for its coverage of the South Asian scenario. Both journalists have travelled extensively across the world and had visited India on June 21 during the state visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Both are known to have extensive contacts regarding Bangladesh’s political scenario.

Dozens of journalists have had cases lodged against them in Bangladesh in recent weeks. Meanwhile, the arrests of Mr. Datta and Mr. Babu are believed to be related to some of the cases that pertain to the period of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. A source in Bangladesh pointed out that genocide cases have been lodged against Ms. Hasina for her role in the killing of protesters during July-August 2024 and the two senior media professionals have been arrested for remarks that they might have made regarding the protest.

Also Read | Bangladesh hosts high-level U.S. diplomats, seeks assistance for completing post-Hasina reforms

Mr. Datta was earlier apprehended in August near the Indian border in Akhaura but was released from custody by the authorities subsequently. However, Monday’s arrest in Dhobaura of Mymensing bordering Meghalaya triggered speculation that both were planning to cross into India. Ekattor TV was earlier attacked by a mob on 5 August that had burnt down the studio and other facilities belonging to the channel. Subsequently, the channel revived itself and resumed its telecast.

