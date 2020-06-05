International

Two school teachers killed in bomb blast in Pakistan

The two teachers were going on a bike when the bomb exploded near a stream in Damadola area in Bajuar district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Two school teachers have been killed in a roadside bomb blast in Pakistan’s restive northwestern province bordering Afghanistan, an official said on Friday.

According to locals, Abdur Rahman, a teacher in a private school, and Ismail, a government school teacher, were killed on the spot.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, the official said.

No individual or militant group has claimed responsibility for the incident, but Taliban militants often carry out such attacks.

The Pakistan Army launched a massive operation in 2014 to destroy militant bases in North Waziristan and end nearly a decade-long insurgency in the region.

