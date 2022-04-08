Two Russian rockets hit railway station in east Ukraine used by evacuees

In this photo published on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Telegram channel, blood stains are seen among bags and a baby carriage on a platform after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

April 08, 2022 14:22 IST

The station is used to evacuate civilians from areas under bombardment from Russian forces

A rocket attack on a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk killed dozens on Friday as civilians raced to leave the Donbas region in the crosshairs of the Russian army.

Thirty-nine people were killed, including four children, Ukraine’s SBU security service said, in one of the deadliest strikes of the six-week-old war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported 300 were injured, saying the strike showed “evil with no limits”. AFP journalists on the scene saw the bodies of at least 30 people grouped and lying under plastic sheets next to the station, before being loaded onto a military truck.

"Two rockets hit Kramatorsk railway station. There are casualties," Ukrainian Railways said in a statement. It gave no other details.

Three trains carrying evacuees were blocked in the same region of Ukraine on Thursday after an air strike on the line, according to the head of Ukrainian Railways.

Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have been regrouping for a new offensive, and that Moscow plans to seize as much territory as it can in the eastern part of Ukraine known as Donbas bordering Russia.

Local authorities in some areas have been urging civilians to leave the while it is still possible and relatively safe to do so.