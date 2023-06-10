ADVERTISEMENT

Runway closed at Tokyo’s Haneda airport after 2 jets accidentally contact each other

June 10, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 10:12 am IST - TOKYO

A Thai Airways International jet headed to Bangkok made contact with an Eva Airways plane headed to Taipei at Haneda airport, and the runway was subsequently closed, Japanese media reports said

AP

Video footage showed Eva Airways and Thai Airways jets on the runway, with no visible damage. (For Representational Purpose only) | Photo Credit: Reuters

Two passenger planes accidentally touched each other on a runway at a major Tokyo airport June 10, although no injuries were reported.

A Thai Airways International jet headed to Bangkok made contact with an Eva Airways plane headed to Taipei at Haneda airport, and the runway was subsequently closed, Japanese media reports said.

TBS TV News showed footage of two commercial jets stopped on the same runway.

The airlines, the airport and Japan’s Transport Ministry were not immediately available for comment and did not answer repeated calls.

The cause of the accident was not clear.

Some flights were delayed. A winglet may have been damaged on one of the planes, reports sai

CONNECT WITH US