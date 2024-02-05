ADVERTISEMENT

Two people killed, 4 injured in Denver shooting, police say

February 05, 2024 04:30 am | Updated 04:31 am IST - Denver

A man and a boy were killed, said police department spokesperson Sean Towle. The injuries to the other victims were not specified.

AP

Police work on the scene of a shooting in Denver on Feb. 4, 2024. Photo: KMGH-TV via AP

Two people have died following an early morning shooting on February 4 in a residential area of Denver that left four other people injured, police said.

A man and a boy were killed, said police department spokesperson Sean Towle. The injuries to the other victims were not specified.

“We don’t believe it’s random at this time,” Mr. Towle said.

“No arrests at this point, and we’re working to develop suspect information.” The shooting occurred in the Green Valley Ranch neighbourhood. Initial details were released by police in a social media post at about 2:30 a.m. and the victims were reported dead about six hours later.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Their names and causes of death will be released at a later time by the Denver medical examiner, Mr. Towle said.

Four of the victims went to a hospital by ambulance and the other two went to a hospital on their own, KCNC-TV reported.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US