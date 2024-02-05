GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two people killed, 4 injured in Denver shooting, police say

A man and a boy were killed, said police department spokesperson Sean Towle. The injuries to the other victims were not specified.

February 05, 2024 04:30 am | Updated 04:31 am IST - Denver

AP
Police work on the scene of a shooting in Denver on Feb. 4, 2024. Photo: KMGH-TV via AP

Police work on the scene of a shooting in Denver on Feb. 4, 2024. Photo: KMGH-TV via AP

Two people have died following an early morning shooting on February 4 in a residential area of Denver that left four other people injured, police said.

A man and a boy were killed, said police department spokesperson Sean Towle. The injuries to the other victims were not specified.

“We don’t believe it’s random at this time,” Mr. Towle said.

“No arrests at this point, and we’re working to develop suspect information.” The shooting occurred in the Green Valley Ranch neighbourhood. Initial details were released by police in a social media post at about 2:30 a.m. and the victims were reported dead about six hours later.

Their names and causes of death will be released at a later time by the Denver medical examiner, Mr. Towle said.

Four of the victims went to a hospital by ambulance and the other two went to a hospital on their own, KCNC-TV reported.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / USA

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.