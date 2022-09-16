Two officers stabbed in central London: U.K. police

The attack comes as London is flooded with mourners for Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state

AP LONDON
September 16, 2022 13:25 IST

Photo used for representational purpose only.

London’s police force says two officers have been hospitalized after being stabbed in central London early Friday.

The Metropolitan Police force says officers “encountered a man with a knife” in the Leicester Square area, a busy tourist hub, at around 6 a.m. (0500GMT).

The police said both officers are in the hospital and it is awaiting updates on their conditions.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances around the incident. It comes as London is flooded with mourners for Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state, but the stabbing did not occur near any commemorative sites.

A man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker. He is also in the hospital. Police say a taser was used during the arrest.

