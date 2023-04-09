HamberMenu
Two killed in Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia: officials

April 09, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - KYIV

Reuters
This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak on April 9, 2023, shows a destroyed house after a strike in the city of Zaporizhzhia, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak on April 9, 2023, shows a destroyed house after a strike in the city of Zaporizhzhia, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AFP

A 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed after Russian forces struck a residential building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia early on Sunday, authorities said.

Ukraine's State Emergency service also reported that a 46-year-old woman, who it described as the wife and mother of the victims, was pulled from the wreckage.

City council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said two missiles had destroyed one building and damaged dozens of others during the overnight strike.

"The cursed Russian terrorists attacked Zaporizhzhia again and lost human lives," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The strike was the latest in a series of recent attacks on civilian targets in the region as Moscow's full-scale invasion drags into its second year.

