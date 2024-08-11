GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two killed in Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Kyiv's military administration said in a post on Telegram that the city's air defence systems had been activated

Published - August 11, 2024 10:15 am IST - Kyiv

AFP
Explosions rang out Saturday (August 10, 2024) night in the center and east of Kyiv. File

Explosions rang out Saturday (August 10, 2024) night in the center and east of Kyiv. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

A man and his four-year-old son were killed in an overnight Russian missile attack near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the emergency service said Sunday (August 11, 2024).

Explosions rang out Saturday (August 10, 2024) night in the center and east of Kyiv, as Ukraine's Air Force said two Russian missiles were headed towards the city.

Air raid sirens sounded in the capital and at least two flashes could be seen against the night sky, said an AFP reporter.

Kyiv's military administration said in a post on Telegram that the city's air defence systems had been activated. Ukraine's air force said five other regions were being attacked by drones.

Fragments of a missile fell on residential buildings in Brovary district, neighbouring Kyiv, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Telegram.

“A 35-year-old man and his four-year-old son were found dead in the rubble of a building during search and rescue operations”, it said. Three other people were seriously injured.

There has been growing concern among many Ukrainians in recent days that Moscow might launch air raids in response to Kyiv's recent offensive inside Russian territory.

Ukraine has been regularly hit by deadly Russian air strikes from missiles and drones.

Kyiv has repeatedly called for its allies in the West to provide it with more air-defence systems.

On the Russian side, Kursk regional governor Alexei Smirnov said 13 people had been injured in Kursk city, including two seriously, when debris from a downed Ukrainian missile fell on a building during the night.

