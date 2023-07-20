HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two killed in New Zealand shooting, gunman dead: police

Auckland shooting incident comes as many soccer teams were gathering in New Zealand for the FIFA Women’s World Cup

July 20, 2023 03:59 am | Updated 04:07 am IST - WELLINGTON, New Zealand

Agencies
Police officers stand guard near the location of a reported shooting in Auckland, New Zealand on July 20, 2023.

Police officers stand guard near the location of a reported shooting in Auckland, New Zealand on July 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A gunman opened fire at a central Auckland building site on July 20 in an “alarming incident” that left two people and the shooter dead, New Zealand police said.

The shooting coincided with the opening day of the Women’s World Cup co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia. The U.S. national team, currently staying in Auckland, said in a statement that all its players and staff were accounted for and safe.

The New Zealand Herald reported that at least six people had been injured, including a police officer, who was able to walk to an ambulance with assistance from colleagues.

Police described it as a “significant incident” but said the situation had been contained to a single building that was under construction in lower Queen Street. Police were urging people to avoid the area or stay inside their buildings if already there.

The incident comes as many soccer teams were gathering in New Zealand for the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The opening match is scheduled for July 20 between New Zealand and Norway.

Related Topics

New Zealand / act of terror / soccer

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.