Two killed in New Zealand shooting, gunman dead: police

July 20, 2023 03:59 am | Updated 04:07 am IST - WELLINGTON, New Zealand

A gunman opened fire at a central Auckland building site on July 20 in an “alarming incident” that left two people and the shooter dead, New Zealand police said.

The shooting coincided with the opening day of the Women’s World Cup co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia. The U.S. national team, currently staying in Auckland, said in a statement that all its players and staff were accounted for and safe.

The New Zealand Herald reported that at least six people had been injured, including a police officer, who was able to walk to an ambulance with assistance from colleagues.

Police described it as a “significant incident” but said the situation had been contained to a single building that was under construction in lower Queen Street. Police were urging people to avoid the area or stay inside their buildings if already there.

The incident comes as many soccer teams were gathering in New Zealand for the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The opening match is scheduled for July 20 between New Zealand and Norway.