ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed in Iraq strike blamed on Turkey

March 09, 2024 02:04 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - Arbil, Iraq

Turkey frequently carries out ground and air operations on positions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

AFP

Two people were killed Friday in a strike on the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, an official said, accusing Turkey of being behind the raid.

Turkey frequently carries out ground and air operations on positions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) — which has waged a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state — in northern Iraq.

"Two people were killed and two others wounded while they were picking herbs after Turkish warplanes launched strikes" on a remote village in the mountainous region of Sheladiz in Dohuk province, said Razkar Sarki, an official in Sheladiz district.

Local media said two civilians were killed in the raid.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Turkish military rarely comments on its operations in Iraq.

On February 20, two civilians were killed in a strike that was also blamed on Turkey, security and health officials said at the time.

Turkey has over the past 25 years operated several dozen military bases in northern Iraq in its war against the PKK, which Ankara and its Western allies consider a "terrorist" group.

Both Baghdad and the regional government of the Iraqi Kurdistan region have been accused of tolerating Turkey's military activities to preserve their close economic ties.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Iraq

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US