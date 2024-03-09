GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two killed in Iraq strike blamed on Turkey

Turkey frequently carries out ground and air operations on positions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

March 09, 2024 02:04 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - Arbil, Iraq

AFP

Two people were killed Friday in a strike on the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, an official said, accusing Turkey of being behind the raid.

Turkey frequently carries out ground and air operations on positions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) — which has waged a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state — in northern Iraq.

"Two people were killed and two others wounded while they were picking herbs after Turkish warplanes launched strikes" on a remote village in the mountainous region of Sheladiz in Dohuk province, said Razkar Sarki, an official in Sheladiz district.

Local media said two civilians were killed in the raid.

The Turkish military rarely comments on its operations in Iraq.

On February 20, two civilians were killed in a strike that was also blamed on Turkey, security and health officials said at the time.

Turkey has over the past 25 years operated several dozen military bases in northern Iraq in its war against the PKK, which Ankara and its Western allies consider a "terrorist" group.

Both Baghdad and the regional government of the Iraqi Kurdistan region have been accused of tolerating Turkey's military activities to preserve their close economic ties.

Related Topics

Iraq

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.