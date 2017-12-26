Two killed in drone attack in Khurram area

A U.S. drone fired two missiles at a vehicle on Tuesday killing two militants, including a Haqqani network commander, near Pakistan-Afghanistan border in restive tribal region in the country’s northwest, authorities said.

The unmanned aircraft struck the vehicle this afternoon at border village, Matta Sangar, in Kurram Agency.

Two militants, including Haqqani network commander Jamiuddin, were killed, they said.

The Haqqani network has carried out a number of kidnappings and attacks against U.S. interests in Afghanistan.

The group is also blamed for several deadly attacks against Indian interests in Afghanistan, including the 2008 bombing of the Indian mission in Kabul that killed 58 people.

Officials also said a probe has been launched.